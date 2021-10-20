Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Work Starts On Long Island Expressway Projects Totaling Around $100 Million
Police & Fire

Three Boaters Rescued Off Sandbar On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The boaters with their rescuers.
The boaters with their rescuers. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Three boaters were rescued off Long Island after their boat became stuck on a sandbar.

The three boaters were rescued around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19 in the Fire Island Inlet, off Democrat Point, in Babylon.

According to the Suffolk County Police, Andre Thchelischeff, the captain of a 36-foot Bennetaue sailboat, put out a distress alert on a VHF channel after the boat struck a sandbar and became disabled. 

There had been a small craft advisory in effect at the time due to high seas. 

Marine Kilo and Marine Juliet from the Suffolk County Police responded along with the officers from the Aviation Section. The US Coast Guard also assisted.

Due to the difficult conditions, including four to five-foot waves, it took Officers Joseph Lanzisera, Chris DeFeo, Ed McDowell, and Joe Meo from Marine Kilo four attempts to reach the vessel, at which point Thchelischeff, and his passengers Richard Cameron and James Isbester, were rescued.

Thchelischeff, age 60, Cameron, age 61, and Isbester, age 60, did not require medical attention. They were transported to the Coast Guard station.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.