Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed For Altering, Cashing Stolen Checks In Nassau County
Police & Fire

Teenage Boy, 28-Year-Old Woman Shot In Separate Long Island Incidents

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Islip Convenience Store on East Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip.
Islip Convenience Store on East Suffolk Avenue in Central Islip. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left a teenage boy and a 28-year-old woman hospitalized on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police detectives first responded to the Islip Convenience store at 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, where there was a report of a man shot in the leg on East Suffolk Avenue.

Upon arrival, detectives found Jaheim Anthony, 17, who had been standing outside the store when he was struck by one of several gunshots fired from a passing vehicle.

Anthony, of Bay Shore, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

Later overnight, at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Greenlawn, a 28-year-old woman was in the second floor of a home on Stuyvesant Street near Broadway, when she was struck in the hip by a gunshot taken outside the house.

The woman - whose name has not been released - was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding either of the shootings has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.