Teenage Boy, 28-Year-Old Woman Shot In Separate Long Island Incidents

Police are investigating a pair of overnight shootings that left a teenage boy and a 28-year-old woman hospitalized on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police detectives first responded to the Islip Convenience store at 9:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, where there was a report of a man shot in the leg on East Suffolk Avenue.

Upon arrival, detectives found Jaheim Anthony, 17, who had been standing outside the store when he was struck by one of several gunshots fired from a passing vehicle.

Anthony, of Bay Shore, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. There were no other injuries reported.

Later overnight, at 12:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in Greenlawn, a 28-year-old woman was in the second floor of a home on Stuyvesant Street near Broadway, when she was struck in the hip by a gunshot taken outside the house.

The woman - whose name has not been released - was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding either of the shootings has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.