Teen Suspect Nabbed In Fatal Shooting At Long Island Shopping Plaza

The shopping plaza at 328 Depot Road in Huntington Station.
The shopping plaza at 328 Depot Road in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A teenage suspect has been charged after a man was shot and killed at a small shopping plaza on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct officers responded to a 911 call just before 6:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 reporting a man was shot in front of 328 Depot Road in Huntington Station.

Upon arrival, officers found Nicholas Ehrmann, 38, of Huntington Station, on the ground with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Ehrmann was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives arrested Joshua Taylor, of East Northport, for the shooting death.

Taylor, 19, was charged with second-degree murder. 

He was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

