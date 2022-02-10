Teen Shot, Critically Injured While Driving On Sunrise Highway

A teenager suffered critical injuries after being shot while he was driving on the Sunrise Highway overnight.

The incident happened around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 in North Babylon.

The 17-year-old boy was driving a 2007 Honda CRV on the eastbound side in the center lane, near Exit 39, when he was struck in the chest by several gunshots fired at him from the passenger side of a black motor vehicle as it passed the Honda, Suffolk County Police said.

The Honda then struck the rear of another vehicle before crashing into the center median and coming to a stop, police said.

The boy called 911 to report the incident and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, said police. There were no other injuries.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.