Teen Nabbed With Firearm At Nassau County Park, Police Say

A 19-year-old from Long Island is facing charges after police said he was found in possession of a firearm at a local park.

Matthew David Sheinin, of Valley Stream, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, along with other Town of Hempstead violations, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

At 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26, officers approached an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of Doxey Brook Park in Branch Boulevard in North Woodmere, police said.

Officers recovered a Sig Sauer 9mm, and arrested Sheinin without further incident, NCPD reported.

Sheinin was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 27, NCPD said.

