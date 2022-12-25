Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Wanted Freeport Man Apprehended For Stealing From Vehicles In Roosevelt, Police Say
Police & Fire

Suspect Wanted For Stealing $11K From Merrick Spa, Police Report

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing $11,000 from a Merrick spa. Police are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing $11,000 from a Merrick spa.
Police are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing $11,000 from a Merrick spa. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Police are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing $11,000 from a Merrick spa. Police are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing $11,000 from a Merrick spa.
Police are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing $11,000 from a Merrick spa. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

Police are searching for an individual who is accused of stealing $11,000 from a Long Island spa.

The incident happened at the New Happiness Relax Spa Inc. in Merrick, located at 22 Merrick Ave., at about 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Nassau County Police Department said.

NCPD reported that an unknown female, with no age description provided, requested to use the spa's restroom and then entered an office to steal the money.

She then left the business, walking north on Merrick Avenue, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.