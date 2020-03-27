Suspect Wanted For Hit-Run Crash That Injured Long Island Woman

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to locate a driver who struck a pedestrian earlier this month and sped away, leaving her on the side of the road with serious injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town Police detectives are attempting to track down a driver who struck a pedestrian in Westhampton at approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 and fled the scene.

Police said that the 54-year-old woman was found injured on the side of South Country Road near the intersection of Jagger Lane, and her injuries were consistent with someone who had been struck by a vehicle.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers has offered a reward for information on the hit-and-run that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online .

