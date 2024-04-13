Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 53°

Holtsville Man Nabbed During Fatal Overdose Investigation, Police Say

Police on Long Island have arrested a man in connection with a fatal overdose.

Nicholas Mayfield, age 40 of Holtsville.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
Holtsville resident Nicholas Mayfield, age 40, was nabbed in Uniondale at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, Nassau County Police said.

According to police, Mayfield was taken into custody after authorities began investigating the fatal overdose death of a Nassau County resident.

Further details, including the victim’s name, were not released.

Mayfield is charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of varying degrees;
  • Criminal sale of a controlled substance, two counts of varying degrees; and
  • Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, April 11 at First District Court in Hempstead. 

