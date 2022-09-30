Suspect Nabbed In Robbery At Bellerose Terrace Store

Months after allegedly robbing a Long Island smoke shop and terrorizing an employee, a suspect is finally behind bars.

Anthony Yates, age 54, of Queens Village, Queens, was arrested in Manhattan in connection to a Nassau County robbery that occurred early Saturday, Feb. 5, in Bellerose Terrace.

Police were called at around 6:15 a.m. that day with reports that three suspects had robbed Its Lit Smoke Shop, located on Jamaica Avenue.

The 36-year-old employee told police the suspects had forced him into a back room before stealing money and merchandise.

While in the back room, Yates threatened to shoot the victim and then placed him in handcuffs, police said.

Yates allegedly restrained the victim while the other two suspects placed various merchandise and cash from the store’s register and safe into a bag.

The three suspects then fled the store and jumped into a waiting getaway car driven by a fourth suspect, police said.

Following his arrest, Yates was charged with second-degree robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Friday, Sept. 30.

Police asked anyone with information in the case to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

