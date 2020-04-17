Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Suspect Nabbed In Long Island St. Patrick's Day Bank Robbery

Joe Lombardi
The bank on Middle Country Road.
The bank on Middle Country Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect has been charged in connection with a St. Patrick's Day bank robbery on Long Island.

It happened Tuesday, March 17 at approximately 4 p.m. in Centereach, Suffolk County Police said.

The suspect, Chris Nilsen, 61, of Medford, entered People’s United Bank, located at 1919 Middle Country Road, and demanded cash, according to police.

The teller complied with the demand and gave Nilsen cash from the drawer, said police. Nilsen fled on foot northbound through the bank’s parking lot.

Nilsen was charged with third-degree robbery on Friday, April 17.

He will be held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, April 18.

