Suspect Nabbed In Late-Night Seaford Burglary

A suspect has been apprehended in connection to a late-night Long Island burglary.

The suspect illegally entered the Nassau County Department of Public Works building in Seaford at Cedar Creek Park located at 3340 Merrick Road through a partially opened garage door late Thursday night, March 17, Nassau County Police said.

He removed a lawn mower battery, a sander and gasoline before fleeing the scene, according to police.

During the investigation it was determined Dimitrios Noutsis, age 39, of Seaford, was responsible and was arrested without incident, police said.

Noutsis has been charged with third-degree burglary.

He is due to be be arraigned on Saturday, March 19 at First District Court in Hempstead.

