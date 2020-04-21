Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After String Of Long Island Business Burglaries

Zak Failla
A 40-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly burglarizing multiple Long Island businesses earlier this month, police said.

Suffolk County Police investigators arrested Bay Shore resident Jesus Vazquez following an investigation into multiple burglaries in Bay Shore and Brentwood over the course of five days.

According to police, an investigation into multiple burglaries led to the arrest of Vazquez at 5:26 p.m. on Monday, April 20, who was taken into custody by investigators at the intersection of Park Avenue and Main Street in Bay Shore.

It is alleged that Vazquez burglarized:

  • M&J Discount on Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood at 9:15 p.m. on Monday, April 13;
  • Union Boulevard Deli on Union Boulevard in Bay Shore at 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14;
  • Main Street Wine & Liquor in Bay Shore at 11:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 16 and again at 5:10 a.m. on Friday, April 17.

Vazquez has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary. He has been released and scheduled to appear back in court for arraignment on Friday, May 8 to be arraigned.

