Suspect In Attempted Long Island Bank Robbery At Large

Recognize him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island as they attempt to locate a suspect who attempted to rob a bank in the middle of the day.

Photos have been released of a man who entered Bank of America on Motor Parkway in Hauppauge shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, and attempted to rob it.

Suffolk County Police said that the man entered the bank and slipped a teller a note demanding cash, though he wound up fleeing the area on foot without taking any cash.

The suspect was described as being in his early 20s, between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-2 with a medium build, blonde hair, blue eyes, and a light complexion. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, backpack, black pants, black sneakers, and a white and black bandana covering his mouth.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the robbery has been asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department Major Case Unit by calling (631) 852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

