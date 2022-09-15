Contact Us
Suspect At Large After Teen Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight At Hempstead McDonald's

McDonald's at 340 Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

Police are investigating after a teenager was shot and killed in broad daylight at a Long Island McDonald's.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Hempstead.

That's when Hempstead Police Department officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired at the restaurant located at 340 Peninsula Blvd. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man who was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds, Nassau County Police said. 

 As a result of his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:54 p.m., according to Nassau County Police. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

