ID Released For Teen Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight At Hempstead McDonald's

Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez
Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police
McDonald's at 340 Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead. McDonald's at 340 Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead.
McDonald's at 340 Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps/fsHH on Pixabay

The identity has been released of a teenager who was shot and killed in broad daylight at a Long Island McDonald's.

The incident around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 in Hempstead.

That's when Hempstead Police Department officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired at the restaurant located at 340 Peninsula Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man, now identified as Hector Manuel Valencia Gomez, of Hempstead, who was the victim of multiple gunshot wounds, Nassau County Police said. 

As a result of his injuries, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:54 p.m., according to police. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

