Suspect At Large After Shooting On Long Island

A suspect is on the loose after a man was injured in a shooting on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police responded to a local hospital after a family member of a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back in Wyandanch transported him at approximately noon on Saturday, March 21.

Police believe the shooting occurred sometime between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday in Wyandanch.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

