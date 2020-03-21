Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Shooting On Long Island

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A suspect is on the loose after a man was injured in a shooting on Long Island.
A suspect is on the loose after a man was injured in a shooting on Long Island. Photo Credit: File

A suspect is on the loose after a man was injured in a shooting on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police responded to a local hospital after a family member of a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his back in Wyandanch transported him at approximately noon on Saturday, March 21.

Police believe the shooting occurred sometime between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. Sunday in Wyandanch.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.