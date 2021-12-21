Suspect At Large After Robbery At Long Island Chase Bank

A suspect is at large after a robbery at a Long Island Chase bank.

A man entered the bank, located in Commack at 39 Vanderbilt Parkway, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer and the robber fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspect is described as an adult man, approximately 6-foot tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket and hat and a blue face mask.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

