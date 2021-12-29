Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery on Long Island.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Commack.

That's when the man entered Capital One, located at 2050 Jericho Turnpike, and handed a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller gave the man cash from the drawer and the man fled on foot.

The man was wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a ski cap and gloves.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.