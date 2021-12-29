Contact Us
Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Joe Lombardi
The Capital One branch on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.
The Capital One branch on Jericho Turnpike in Commack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after a bank robbery on Long Island.

It happened around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 in Commack.

That's when the man entered Capital One, located at 2050 Jericho Turnpike,  and handed a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money, Suffolk County Police said. 

The teller gave the man cash from the drawer and the man fled on foot.

The man was wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, a ski cap and gloves.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Suffolk County PD Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

