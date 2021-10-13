Contact Us
Breaking News: ID Released For Person Killed In DWI Long Island Crash
Police & Fire

Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

Joe Lombardi
895 Merrick Road, Copiague
895 Merrick Road, Copiague Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Detectives are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Long Island bank.

A man entered Chase Bank, located in Copiague at 895 Merrick Road, at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, and handed a teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. 

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer, said police.

The robber fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The man is described as either white or light-skinned Hispanic and between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-4. He has a medium, muscular build and is between 30 and 40 years old, said police. 

He was wearing a gray knit hat with a gray jacket and blue jeans and tan work gloves. He was also wearing black-rimmed eyeglasses, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

