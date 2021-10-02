Suspect At Large After Long Island Bank Robbery

A suspect is at large after a midday bank robbery on Long Island.

It happened Saturday, Oct. 2 in Smithtown.

A man entered TD Bank, located at 714 Smithtown Bypass, at approximately 11:50 a.m. and handed a teller a note indicating he had a gun and demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said.

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer, according to police. The robber fled on foot.

He is described as being white, approximately 5-foot-9 with a heavy build and short black hair. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys face mask, a dark sweatshirt, red or orange shorts, and black sneakers.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

