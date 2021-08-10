Suspect At Large After Fatal Shooting Outside Long Island Home

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting outside a Long Island residence overnight.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in Huntington Station.

Officers responded to a residence on Lowndes Avenue after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the street, Suffolk County Police said.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

