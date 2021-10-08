Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
ID Released For Man Shot, Killed Outside Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
The identity has been released of a man who was shot and killed outside a Suffolk County residence overnight.
It happened around 10:50 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9 in Huntington Station.

Officers responded to a residence on Lowndes Avenue after a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots in the street, Suffolk County Police said. 

When police arrived, they found the man lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The victim, now identified as Luis Cameron Rimmer-Hernandez, age 21, of Dix Hills, was transported to Huntington Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

