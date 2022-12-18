Suspect At Large After Armed Robbery At Mineola Gas Station

A suspect is on the loose after an armed robbery at a Long Island gas station.

The man entered the convenience store of the BP gas station in Mineola, located at 91 Jericho Turnpike, at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Nassau County Police said.

He then approached an employee, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash, according to police.

The employee complied and the subject fled with an undisclosed amount of US currency, said police.

There were no customers present at the time and no injuries were reported.

The subject is described by Nassau County Police detectives as having "light skin," and being approximately 5-foot-8, in his mid-20s, with an average build wearing a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.