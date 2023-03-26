Suspect At Large After 4 Shot In Hempstead Incident

A suspect is on the loose after four people were shot on Long Island.

The incident happened just before 10:40 p.m. Saturday, March 25 in Hempstead.

The suspect displayed a pistol and fired into a crowd of people standing on the sidewalk on Spencer Place near the intersection of Jerusalem Avenue, striking four men, Nassau County Police said.

The suspect then fled on foot across Jerusalem Avenue and onto Searing Street traveling southbound.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were all transported to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition.

No further description of the suspect is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

