Suicidal Woman Rescued From Long Island Bridge, Police Say

A 41-year-old woman was saved from jumping off the Robert Moses Bridge on Long Island by a police officer and state trooper.

The incident took place around 11:50 a.m., Thursday, April 16, when New York State Trooper Justin Puckett responded to the northbound side of the Robert Moses Bridge, over the Great South Bay, after a 911 caller reported a woman had climbed over the railing and appeared to be preparing to jump, said the Suffolk County Police.

When Marine Bureau Officer John Rodriguez arrived, he began speaking to the woman in Spanish and established a rapport with her, which enabled him, along with Puckett to physically assist the woman to climb back over the railing to safety.

State Troopers Kenneth Bridgeford, and Andrew Herman, State Parks Police Officers Daniel McCarthy and Robert Farruggia, and Department of Homeland Security Senior Inspector Scott McCormick and District Commander Matthew Hempfling assisted in the rescue.

The woman, 41, was transported by West Islip Ambulance with an escort by two state troopers to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for a mental evaluation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.