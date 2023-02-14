Contact Us
Subway Shop Armed Robbery: Suspect On Run After Incident In East Meadow

Joe Lombardi
The Subway shop at 1866 Front St. in East Meadow. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspect is at large after an armed robbery at a Subway sandwich shop armed robbery on Long Island.

According to Nassau County Police, at about 8:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, the man entered the Subway sandwich shop located in East Meadow at 1866 Front St. 

He then approached two clerks behind the store counter and displayed a black handgun demanding cash from the register. 

A male employee, age 40, complied and opened the register. 

A 36-year-old female employee then gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of currency, and the man fled westbound on Front Street.

The suspect is described as being Black, about 5-foot-10, wearing a blue face mask, white latex gloves, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants with white stripes, and sneakers.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

