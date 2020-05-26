Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Seven On Sinking Boat Saved By 12-Year-Old's Call For Help

Seven people were rescued from a sinking boat by the Southhold Police marine unit.
A group of seven people stranded on a sinking boat on Long Island Sound were rescued by police after a call from a 12-year-old onboard.

The incident took place around 3:13 p.m., Sunday, May 24, when the Southold Police Department received a call from a 12-year-old boy reporting he was on a boat on the Sound that was sinking.

Southhold Police marine units located the vessel about a mile northeast of Duck Pond Road in Cutchogue, police said.

A total of seven people were aboard the sinking vessel and brought back to Mattituck Creek, police said.

The boat was towed back ashore by a marine towing company.

All passengers aboard the boat were in good health and declined medical treatment, police said.

