Police & Fire

Semi-Conscious Woman Rescued From Long Island House Fire

Nicole Valinote
The area of Udall Road where the blaze broke out.
The area of Udall Road where the blaze broke out. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Officers rescued a semi-conscious woman who was trapped inside a Long Island house that caught fire.

The blaze began around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the home located on Udall Road in Bay Shore, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. 

SCPD said the officers who responded were Ronald Racioppi, Christopher Grenia, Richard Meyer, and Thomas Komoroski.

When the four officers arrived, a resident who had escaped told officers there was a woman still trapped inside. 

SCPD said the officers broke down the front door and went inside the home. 

Police said heavy smoke had spread throughout the home. 

One of the offers went outside and saw the woman inside a bedroom through one of the windows, according to SCPD.

That officer informed the other officers, and they all located the 26-year-old woman and carried her to safety, authorities said.

The woman was treated at the scene and released, SCPD said. 

The officers were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

