Property Damaged At Long Island Mosque

A religious flag was burned and graffiti was written on the base of a flag outside a Long Island mosque, police said.

The Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section reported that at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, May 17, the vandalism was found at the Islamic Center of Suffolk County in Brentwood on 3rd Street, prompting an investigation.

Police said that they are unaware of any nearby surveillance video of the suspect damaging the mosque. The vandalism was also reportedly “political in nature.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism has been asked to contact investigators with Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

