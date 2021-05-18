Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Property Damaged At Long Island Mosque

Zak Failla
Islamic Center of Suffolk County
Islamic Center of Suffolk County Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A religious flag was burned and graffiti was written on the base of a flag outside a Long Island mosque, police said.

The Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section reported that at approximately 2 a.m. on Monday, May 17, the vandalism was found at the Islamic Center of Suffolk County in Brentwood on 3rd Street, prompting an investigation.

Police said that they are unaware of any nearby surveillance video of the suspect damaging the mosque. The vandalism was also reportedly “political in nature.”

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the vandalism has been asked to contact investigators with Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. 

