Police Seek Burglars Who Stole $750 Worth Of Items From Hewlett Harbor Country Club

Police are looking for four suspects believed to have broken into a Long Island country club and stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise.

The break-in occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Hewlett Harbor, at the Seawane Country Club, located on Club Drive.

Four male suspects entered the country club’s tennis shop through an unlocked window before taking approximately $750 worth of items, Nassau County Police said.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing the four suspects walking near the country club. All four can be seen wearing a backpack.

The suspects are described as white males, approximately 18 to 23 years old. They were also wearing face masks at the time, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or visit its website.

