Police Searching For Woman Accused of Stealing $1,500 In Merchandise From Long Island Store

Police are asking the public for help identifying and locating a woman accused of stealing merchandise worth $1,500 from a Long Island store in June.

The woman allegedly stole a bag, wallet, T-shirts and a belt from Coach located at Tanger Outlets in Deer Park shortly after 5 p.m. on June 26, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can submit at a tip at 1-800-220-TIPS.

