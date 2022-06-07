Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Valley Stream Gas Station At Gunpoint

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Long Island BP gas station at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Valley Stream around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at 85 N. Central Ave.

According to detectives, an unknown man entered the BP gas station, approached the clerk with a handgun, went behind the counter, and demanded money.

The clerk complied and the man left the scene southbound on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, Nassau County Police said.

The man is described as being Black, 5-foot-8, with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, grey gloves, and a black facemask.

There was only one employee present and no injuries were reported, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All callers will remain anonymous.

