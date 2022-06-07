Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Sites

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Stormy Stretch Coming With Separate Rounds Of Thunderstorms: Here's What To Expect
Police & Fire

Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Valley Stream Gas Station At Gunpoint

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The BP gas station where the robbery took place.
The BP gas station where the robbery took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a Long Island BP gas station at gunpoint.

The incident took place in Valley Stream around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, at 85 N. Central Ave.

According to detectives, an unknown man entered the BP gas station, approached the clerk with a handgun, went behind the counter, and demanded money. 

The clerk complied and the man left the scene southbound on foot with an undetermined amount of cash, Nassau County Police said.

The man is described as being Black, 5-foot-8, with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, grey gloves, and a black facemask.

There was only one employee present and no injuries were reported, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. 

All callers will remain anonymous.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.