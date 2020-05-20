Police Searching For Man Who Allegedly Fired Shotgun At Teens In Front Of Long Island Home

Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired shots at three teens standing in front of a Long Island home.

The incident took in Suffolk County around 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 18, in Mastic Beach.

Detectives said the three teens were standing in front of a residence on Market Street when they engaged in a verbal dispute with an unknown man.

The man left the scene, but returned a short time later with a shotgun and allegedly fired three rounds in the direction of the teenagers, police said.

None of the teenagers were hit or injured.

The suspect fled the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Seventh Squad 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers 800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

