Police Search For Duo Accused Of Stealing Items From Unlocked Vehicle, Entering Jericho Home

Police are searching for two suspects who stole a key fob and documents from an unlocked vehicle and then used the key to enter a Long Island home.

The burglary happened in Jericho at 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

NCPD said a suspect entered an unlocked vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Forest Drive and took a garage door key fob, valued at $200, and miscellaneous documents.

A second suspect used the key fob to enter the garage and go inside the home, police said.

An alarm activated, and the two suspects fled the scene, traveling west on Forest Drive toward Fox Lane in a newer model black BMW 5 Series, according to the report.

The suspects were both males, with no age description provided, and they were wearing dark clothing, masks, and gloves, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

