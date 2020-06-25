Police Officer Helps Deliver Baby On Long Island

A new baby girl made her way into the world with a little help from a police officer on Long Island.

Suffolk County Police said one of their officers responded to a 911 call from a woman in labor in Centereach around 9:15 p.m., on Wednesday, June 24.

Officer Jessica Proios responded to Hammond Road near Nicolls Road, to help the woman in need.

Upon arrival the mother, Ashley Silvering was in the back seat of a vehicle, and about to deliver a baby.

Proios assisted the woman and helped deliver a baby girl, moments after arrival, police said.

Silvering, 37, of Oakdale and her newborn were transported by Centereach Fire Department Ambulance to Saint Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson in good condition.

