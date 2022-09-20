Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Brothers Rescued From Long Island Sound By Marine Police After Going Overboard
Police & Fire

Police Issue Alert For Thefts From Parking Lots In Nassau County

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Police issued an alert to Long Islanders about thefts from parking lots in the region.
Police issued an alert to Long Islanders about thefts from parking lots in the region. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Image by Andrew Martin

Police issued an alert to Long Islanders about thefts from parking lots in the region.

The Nassau County Police Department shared a series of tips to prevent these thefts on Friday, Sept. 16.

Police said individuals should not leave purses or wallets unattended in their vehicle while they load groceries into the trunk, as thefts often occur when victims are distracted.

People should also lock their vehicles, even if they're just returning their cart.

NCPD said suspicious activity can be reported to 911.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.