Police Issue Alert For Duo Accused Of Stealing Woman's Wallet At Massapequa Store

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men suspected of stealing a woman’s wallet outside a Long Island store.

The incident happened Monday, Sept. 19, in Massapequa in the Whole Foods parking lot, located on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said the men approached the victim just after 6 p.m., with one asking for directions in broken English.

At the same time, the second suspect removed the woman’s wallet from the passenger side of her vehicle, police said.

Both men are believed to be between 19 and 21 years old. One is described as standing 5-feet-7-inches tall with a thin build and tattoo sleeve.

The second suspect is described as standing 5-feet-6-inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-6700 or Crime Stoppers.

Police reminded people not to leave items in their unlocked car while loading groceries into the trunk.

