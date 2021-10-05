Contact Us
Breaking News: Second Person Dies From Injuries From Long Island Crash Involving Impaired Driver, Police Say
Police Investigating After Long Island TD Bank Branches Robbed On Back-To-Back Days

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
TD Bank at 90 Broadhollow Road in East Farmingdale.
TD Bank at 90 Broadhollow Road in East Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after two separate Long Island TD Bank branches were robbed in back-to-back days.

The most recent robbery happened on Monday, Oct. 4 at 4:55 p.m. in East Farmingdale.

A man entered the TD Bank branch, located at 90 Broadhollow Road and indicated to the teller he had a gun, and handed the teller a note demanding cash, Suffolk County Police said. 

The teller complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him cash from the drawer, said police. The robber fled on foot.

The robber is described by Suffolk Police as Black, in his 40s, and heavyset. He was wearing a black puffy jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

A day earlier, a man robbed a TD Bank branch in Wantagh, on Wantagh Avenue, at around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

The suspect, who also fled on foot, was described by Nassau County Police as being Black with a heavy build and in his late 30s or early 40s. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black winter jacket, black sweatpants, sunglasses, and a face mask.

Detective are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

CHeck back to Daily Voice for updates.

