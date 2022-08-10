Police Investigate After Body Recovered From Water In Lawrence

An investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in a body of water on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said a 911 caller reported that a person was floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Police said the following agencies responded to recover the body:

Nassau County Police Department

Nassau County Marine Bureau

Nassau County Aviation

Hempstead Bay Constable

Long Beach Fire Department

Police did not release the identity of the person who died.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

