Police Investigate After Body Recovered From Water In Lawrence

An investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in a body of water on Long Island.
The Nassau County Police Department said a 911 caller reported that a person was floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
Police said the following agencies responded to recover the body:
- Nassau County Police Department
- Nassau County Marine Bureau
- Nassau County Aviation
- Hempstead Bay Constable
- Long Beach Fire Department
Police did not release the identity of the person who died.
This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
