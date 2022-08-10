Contact Us
Police & Fire

Police Investigate After Body Recovered From Water In Lawrence

Nicole Valinote
An investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in a body of water on Long Island.
An investigation is underway after a dead body was found floating in a body of water on Long Island.

The Nassau County Police Department said a 911 caller reported that a person was floating in the Broad Channel in Lawrence at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Police said the following agencies responded to recover the body:

  • Nassau County Police Department
  • Nassau County Marine Bureau
  • Nassau County Aviation
  • Hempstead Bay Constable 
  • Long Beach Fire Department

Police did not release the identity of the person who died.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

