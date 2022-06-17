Police Identify FedEx Driver Killed In Levittown Crash

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old FedEx driver who died in a crash on Long Island.

Zachary Allen, of Oceanside, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a crash that occurred in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Thursday, June 16.

Investigators said Allen was driving a delivery truck when he collided with a box truck on Jerusalem Avenue.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two men who were in the box truck suffered minor injuries and were later released from the hospital, police said.

A photo posted on social media showed both vehicles with heavy damage, with the box truck’s windshield completely shattered.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

