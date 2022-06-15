FedEx Driver Killed, Two Others Hospitalized In Levittown Crash

A FedEx driver was killed and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Long Island.

The 23-year-old man was driving a delivery truck in Levittown just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, when he collided with a box truck on Jerusalem Avenue, according to Nassau County Police.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Two men who were in the box truck suffered minor injuries and were expected to be released from the hospital, police said.

A photo posted on social media showed both vehicles with heavy damage, with the box truck’s windshield completely shattered.

So far police have not identified the man killed in the wreck and said the investigation is ongoing.

