Police Asking Public For Help In Probe Of Suspicious Car Fire At Long Island Park

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help related to a car fire at a busy area playground.

The incident took place around 4:20 a.m., Tuesday, July 6, when the Riverhead Police Department received a report of a vehicle fire at the Riverhead Town Park and Playground located on Lewis St.

The arriving Riverhead Patrol Units confirmed a vehicle in the park fully engulfed in flames. The Riverhead Fire Department was notified and responded to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported at this time. Due to the suspicious nature of the vehicle fire, the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division responded to the scene along with the Suffolk County Police Department Arson Squad for further investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Riverhead Police Department Detective Division at 631-727-4500 Ext 289.

All calls will be kept confidential.

