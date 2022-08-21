Contact Us
Police & Fire

Person Dies After Being Pulled From Reynolds Channel In Long Beach

Reynolds Channel in Long Beach.
Reynolds Channel in Long Beach. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A person died after being pulled from the water and brought to shore on Long Island.

A passerby in Long Beach observed a male in the Reynolds Channel at around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Nassau County Police.

The Long Beach Police Department, Long Beach Fire Department and Nassau County Marine Bureau responded and located the victim and brought him to shore, said police. 

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to police. 

Neither his identity nor age have been released.

There is no criminality suspected at this time, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

