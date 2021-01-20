Pedestrian Critically Injured In Long Island Crash

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Long Island.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19, in Coram when a 2011 Ford van, driven by Harold Egbert, struck a man in front of 100 Middle Country Road, said the Suffolk County Police.

The pedestrian was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition.

His identification is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Egbert, age 68, of Ridge, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

