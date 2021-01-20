Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Long Island Man Arrested For Robbing Popular Jewelry Store, Police Say
Police & Fire

Pedestrian Critically Injured In Long Island Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Long Island.

The incident took place around 6:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 19,  in Coram when a 2011 Ford van, driven by Harold Egbert, struck a man in front of 100 Middle Country Road, said the Suffolk County Police.

The pedestrian was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. 

His identification is being withheld pending notification of kin. 

Egbert, age 68, of Ridge, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. 

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.