Passenger Inside Vehicle Shot, Critically Injured At Long Island Intersection

Joe Lombardi
The intersection of Garfield Street and Washington Avenue in North Amityville.
The intersection of Garfield Street and Washington Avenue in North Amityville. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 31-year-old man was shot while inside a motor vehicle driving through a Long Island intersection, suffering critical injuries.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 in North Amityville.

The victim, identified as Jerry Isme, was a front-seat passenger in a motor vehicle that was making a left turn from Garfield Street onto Washington Avenue when several shots were fired into the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

Isme, who was struck multiple times, was the only passenger in the vehicle. The driver was not injured.

The driver transported Isme to the North Amityville Fire Department. A fire department ambulance then transported Isme to a local hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Isme's place of residence has not been released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information of the shooting to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

