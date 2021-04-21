One Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash At Long Island Intersection

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened on Wednesday, April 21 at approximately 10:55 a.m. in Mastic Beach

Daniel Reardon, age 22, of Yaphank, was riding a 1997 Harley-Davidson westbound on Neighborhood Road when his motorcycle crossed over the center divider line and struck an eastbound 2000 Jeep at the intersection of Commack Road, Suffolk County Police said.

Reardon was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

The driver of the Jeep, Eric Baldwin, age 48, was not injured, police said.

His female passenger was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

