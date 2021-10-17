One Killed In Hit-Run Crash On Long Island Expressway

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the Long Island Expressway overnight.

The two-vehicle crash happened in Brentwood at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A 2016 Kia Optima was traveling west in the right lane on the Long Island Expressway near Exit 53, when the rear of the car was struck by a 2008 Honda Accord, police said.

The Kia struck a guardrail and came to a stop in the high-occupancy vehicle lane.

The driver of the Honda ran away from the scene of the crash, SCPD said.

Authorities said the passenger in the Kia, Terence McAree, age 62, of North Babylon, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Kia, a 59-year-old North Babylon woman, was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Police said both cars were impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 631-852-6553.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.