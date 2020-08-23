One Killed, Another Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

One person was killed and another and seriously injured in a single-vehicle Long Island crash.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 in West Babylon.

Dennis Markey, 47, of Bay Shore, and Marcus Pitts, 35, of Freeport, were heading southbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Wellwood Avenue, passing the entrance of St. Charles/Resurrection Cemeteries, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.

The Chevrolet crashed through a fence and overturned several times on the cemetery property before coming to a stop near the roadway, according to police. Both occupants were thrown from the vehicle during the crash, said police.

Markey was transported by East Farmingdale Rescue to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Pitts was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the First Squad at 631-854-8152.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.