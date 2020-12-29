Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
One Injured In Fiery Explosion At Long Island Factory

Kathy Reakes
An explosion and a fire took place at a Suffolk County factory.
An explosion and a fire took place at a Suffolk County factory. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating an explosion and fire at a Long Island factory.

The explosion took place around 9:20 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 1000 New Horizons Blvd. in Amityville, said Suffolk County Police.

The explosion was followed by a fire, police said.

The factory, where GKN Aerospace Monitor Inc., an aircraft supply store is located, was evacuated and one man was evaluated at the scene by medical personnel. 

The cause appears to be non-criminal. 

Members of the North Lindenhurst and Amityville Fire Departments also responded.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

