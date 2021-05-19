One Critically Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash At Long Island Intersection

One person suffered critical injuries in a crash between a BMW and a motorcycle at a Long Island intersection.

It happened Tuesday, May 18 at about 8:40 p.m. in Bay Shore.

Gregory Kostik, age 41, of Lindenhurst, was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound of Montauk Highway when his vehicle crashed into the rear of a 2014 BMW sedan that was making a left turn onto Garner Lane, Suffolk County Police said.

Kostik was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the BMW was not injured, police said.

Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

